Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 560,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261,448 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

