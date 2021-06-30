Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 38,710 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,545,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $920.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $855.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $551.98 and a 52-week high of $926.04. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.