CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Director Peter R. Young Acquires 3,000 Shares

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Director Peter R. Young purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVM stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

