Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 5,502 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $19,697.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,265 shares in the company, valued at $974,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 6,500 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $23,335.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,197.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 255,645 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $1,060,926.75.

On Monday, June 14th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $812,433.78.

On Friday, June 11th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $13,061.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $42,547.26.

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44.

EMAN opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at $883,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in eMagin by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.