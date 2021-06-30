Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Jc St-Amour Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Jc St-Amour acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,000.

Shares of CVE VSR opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.88.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

