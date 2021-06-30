Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Jc St-Amour Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Jc St-Amour acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,000.
Shares of CVE VSR opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.88.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
