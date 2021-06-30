Citigroup Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $237.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $162.20 and a one year high of $237.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

