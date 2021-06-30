Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252,787 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 178.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Shares of SQM opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

