Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $40,000 Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.36. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

