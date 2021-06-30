Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 125,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

