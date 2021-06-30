Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 136.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $18,872,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $13,648,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $6,980,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $6,331,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. B. Riley lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $698,846.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,947.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,028 shares of company stock worth $8,480,076. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

