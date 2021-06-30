Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

