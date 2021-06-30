Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,249 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.41% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $45,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,743,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,399,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,920,000 after acquiring an additional 801,248 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,324,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.29. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.