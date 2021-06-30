Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 29,735 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of LCI Industries worth $52,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $128.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

