JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Donaldson worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of DCI opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

