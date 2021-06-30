11,950 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $236.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.