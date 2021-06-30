Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $17.53 Million Stock Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 466.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,646 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Chindata Group worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

NASDAQ CD opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $27.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

