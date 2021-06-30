Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 678 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $479.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

