Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Increases By 870.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 870.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000.

