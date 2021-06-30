The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the first quarter worth $95,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

