Citigroup Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 336.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 0.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,048 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

