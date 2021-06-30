Citigroup Inc. Acquires 168,304 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 2,062.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,304 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.42% of G1 Therapeutics worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,474,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,805,950 in the last ninety days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.60. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

