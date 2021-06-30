Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $256.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.14. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $177.27 and a 12-month high of $256.58.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.