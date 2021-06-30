Amalgamated Bank Has $934,000 Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 151.0% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,622,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,497,000 after acquiring an additional 146,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

