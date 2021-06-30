Amalgamated Bank Has $919,000 Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,668.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 150,304 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 141,804 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 176.1% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,691 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.