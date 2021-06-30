Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,250 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.