LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $203.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $236.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

