Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Asure Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th.

ASUR opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 485,616 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,099,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 879,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

