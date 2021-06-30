Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,635 shares of company stock valued at $115,247. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,868,000 after buying an additional 1,352,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 677,577 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 531.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 584,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 491,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 361,571 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

