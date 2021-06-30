Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprott.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sprott by 43.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.49 million and a PE ratio of 34.24. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 89.52%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.