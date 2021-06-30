Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.72.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.