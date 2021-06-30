CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 49,300 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,909,578.40.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.11 million and a P/E ratio of 67.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.77. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million. On average, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.53.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

