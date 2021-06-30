Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,087,511 shares in the company, valued at $468,767,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,297,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,273,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,275,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.18 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after acquiring an additional 268,094 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 375,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

