Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,560.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.