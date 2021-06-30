The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke Sells 7,500 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Matt Gustke sold 1,263 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $19,437.57.

On Monday, May 10th, Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matt Gustke sold 436 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $10,084.68.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,358 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $38,217,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $17,011,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

