Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of AMC Networks worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after buying an additional 660,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.