STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

