Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRKS stock opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.