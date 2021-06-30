Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,341,107 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $988.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

