Brokerages Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMTX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,472,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,982,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,511,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,945,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

