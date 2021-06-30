Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $81,000 Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

