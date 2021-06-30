Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $680.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.80. The firm has a market cap of $655.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.76, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

