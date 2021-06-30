Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 14,823 ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZK International Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZK International Group by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

ZKIN opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.