Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TELUS by 29.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $90,482,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $44,237,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after buying an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,982,000 after buying an additional 930,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

TU stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

