Quilter Plc Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

