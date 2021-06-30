Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $480,000 Investment in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.00% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $541,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,723,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIRX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

