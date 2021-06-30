Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Inovalon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:INOV opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $33.99.
In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200 in the last ninety days. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INOV. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.
Inovalon Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
