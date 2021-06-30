Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Inovalon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200 in the last ninety days. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INOV. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

