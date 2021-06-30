Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 68,751 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Casella Waste Systems worth $51,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

