Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $48,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 374.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HAE opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.