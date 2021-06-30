Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Thryv were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thryv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 55,555 shares of company stock worth $1,411,116 in the last ninety days. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

