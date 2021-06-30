LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $90,032,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $48,660,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in FOX by 732.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 788,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 693,818 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in FOX by 151.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 646,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $17,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

